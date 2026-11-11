Tesla extending Cybertruck production through summer 2027 to clear backlog, Elon Musk says

Tesla is extending a deadline it set to finish Cybertruck production to give the company more time to fulfill its orders, CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday.

In a social media post, Musk said Tesla will continue to manufacture the Cybertruck through the end of summer 2027, giving the car company a few additional months to work through its backlog. Last week, Musk originally said Tesla would wind down production by mid-2027 when he broke the Cybertruck news to customers.

Days later, he revealed Tesla would have to return some customers' deposits, noting that the Cybertruck order rate "far exceeds" the electric vehicle maker's production rate.

"We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people," he said on X.

The announcement sparked backlash from some Tesla customers on social media who said they are still waiting to get their hands on the stainless-steel pickup truck.

"Like many of you, I have a 59k Cybertruck on order," one Reddit user wrote. "I've been excited for it, and I'm getting the feeling now that it may not happen."

In his X post on Wednesday, Musk said he was extending production despite it not being the best financial decision for Tesla.

"This is not the smartest move from a profit-maximizing standpoint btw, but there must be some room in this world for sentimentality or what's the point?" he wrote.