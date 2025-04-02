Watch CBS News
Tesla says its latest vehicle delivery numbers slumped 13%

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Tesla said its delivery of vehicles in the first three months of 2025 fell nearly 13% as demand for the automaker's electric cars continued to weaken.

The company said on Wednesday that it shipped 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter, down from the 386,810 in the year ago period.

The decline comes amid protests held at Tesla dealerships both in the U.S. and Europe over CEO Elon Musk's work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Under Musk's leadership, DOGE has pushed the Trump administration to shutter federal agencies, slashing tens of thousands of jobs, as he seeks to cut government spending.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

