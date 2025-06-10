Terry Moran out at ABC News after X post about Trump, Stephen Miller

ABC News announced on Tuesday that it won't renew its agreement with senior correspondent Terry Moran after he made, and later deleted, a social media post criticizing President Trump and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

The announcement comes two days after the news division suspended Moran for the post.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Moran wrote on X that Miller is "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred." Moran continued, "He's a world-class hater."

Moran also lambasted Mr. Trump, claiming his hatred is "only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification."

The post was removed early Sunday morning and Moran has not publicly commented on it since.

