Second person wanted for questioning in New York City attack, FBI says

NEW YORK -- FBI says another person is wanted for questioning in the New York City bike lane truck attack.

The FBI released the name as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov of Uzbekistan, born November 5, 1984. If you have any information, you're urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

An investigation is underway after two Americans, five Argentine nationals and a Belgian were killed when an attacker plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York City on Tuesday, authorities said. One of the dead was a young mother, and others were classmates who traveled to New York to celebrate 30 years since their high school graduation.

The suspect in Tuesday's deadly terror attack in New York City was known to U.S. authorities because his name was associated with the subjects of other FBI counterterrorism investigations in 2015, an intelligence source said, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.

The intelligence source said the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, had some contact with those individuals, who were considered radicalized extremists. One of the individuals was Uzbek.

