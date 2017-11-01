New York terror attack victims from Argentina were celebrating decades of friendship

Among the eight people who were killed in the New York City terror attack Tuesday are five men from Argentina who were with a group celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

Wearing shirts proclaiming "LIBRE," the Spanish word for "free," they posed for a photo as they set off on the trip meant to pay tribute to more than three decades of friendship. The men were from the city of Rosario, which has declared three days of mourning as a tribute to the men.

One of the other people among those killed in Tuesday's attack was from Belgium.

The tourists who were killed were run over by the truck just moments before it rammed into a school bus carrying adults and special needs children. One man who captured video of the mangled bus told us what he witnessed was "extraordinary and horrific." Four people were in the school bus crash.

"I just realized that that guy in the street had just basically plowed, T-boned a bus full of kids," witness Sebastian Sobczak said. He recorded video moments after the attacker's truck rammed into the small bus.

"I have to chronicle this, I have to see who is on that bus, I have to get the word out to the parents," Sobczak said.

Its passenger side was caved in. Two adults and two students on the bus were hurt.

"The window was knocked out, it was apparent that one of the kids flew across that and broke the window with his head – it was bleeding," Sobczak said. "And then I saw a little girl trapped in the wheel well of that bus, and some really pretty horrific sights."

Sobczak praised the efforts of the bus driver.

"The bus driver, I really feel for him," he said, adding, "You could tell he was hurt. He was selfless in trying to get those kids out of the bus. He was in shock."

Most of all, the father of three said he wanted to make sure some of the attack's youngest victims were safe.

"The unknown is the terror that all parents have," Sobczak said. "I've never seen anything like that, and so it's all surreal. I'm not sure how I'm gonna sleep tonight."