Watch CBS News

How to prepare for terror threats in the U.S.

A range of threats to the U.S. persists from foreign adversaries with weapons that could be used against Americans. CBS News contributor Sam Vinograd, a former Homeland Security official, has more on threat prevention and awareness.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.