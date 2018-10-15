Teresa Giudice's daughters defend father Joe Giudice as he faces deportation

Joe Giudice's daughters, Gia and Milania, are defending their father as he faces deportation. Last Wednesday, the Department of Justice confirmed to ET that an immigration judge ordered that Giudice be removed from the U.S. and deported to Italy when he finishes serving his prison sentence on fraud charges. He was given 30 days to appeal the decision.

On Sunday, Gia Giudice, daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, wrote on Instagram that their family needs their father to come home after he is released from prison. She said her father's time in prison should be enough of a punishment for his crimes.

"We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out," she wrote. "I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years old, the United States is the only country he knows, spread the word #bringjoehome." Gia is 17.

Gia's younger sister, Milania, 13, said, "We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you."

Meanwhile, Teresa posted an illustration of the Statue of Liberty with her head in her hands along with a caption with prayer emojis.

Joe Giudice is currently serving a sentence of 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He is due for release in 2019.

Both of the Giudices have spent time behind bars. Teresa was released after nearly a year in December 2015. ET reports that she is hopeful they will win the appeal and Joe will be able to stay with his family. The couple have four daughters together.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source told ET. "As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the states, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."

According to a second source, the deportation ruling is a dose of harsh reality for the couple.

"This news was a huge blow to Teresa and Joe," the source told ET. "They had spoken with their lawyers several times about the possibility of Joe being deported, but they didn't truly believe that this day would ever come. For the most part, Teresa and Joe have been able to withstand the storm, but this time it looks as if they can't get out of this."

Speaking about her husband last year, Teresa told ET, "I want us to always be together. That's what life's about ... He has to do the right thing when he comes home and better himself. That's what I did and I think that's what he should do, and we'll do it together, as a family."

Joe was born in Italy and moved to the U.S. at age 1. He and Teresa speak Italian, and still have family members in Sala Consilina in southwestern Italy.