Tennessee lawmakers approve new congressional map that dissolves majority Black district

Tennessee's Republican-led legislature on Thursday approved redrawing the state's congressional map to carve up the lone Democratic represented district, the latest state to scramble to redistrict as both parties seek control of the U.S. House in November.

The new map will now go to GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who called the lawmakers into a special session to redraw the map. The General Assembly first on Thursday had to pass a measure to overturn its own ban on mid-decade redistricting.

The new map splits Memphis, a Black majority city, and the county that encompasses it, Shelby, into three districts, a move that would favor Republicans. Memphis and Shelby County are currently represented by Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, who has said he will sue over the new map.

The Supreme Court has opined that redistricting, like the judicial system, should be color-blind. The decision indicated states can redistrict based off partisan politics. Today, Tennessee joins other red and blue states in redrawing their congressional maps. @ltgovmcnally pic.twitter.com/lOeBf5tGMF — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) May 6, 2026

Nashville, which had been a Democratic stronghold until it was split up during the 2021 redistricting, remains divided between three districts, although the new map changes those boundaries. Before the map was redrawn this week, Democrats were targeting District 5, currently represented by GOP Rep. Andy Ogles, but that district now includes the affluent Nashville suburbs and runs into downtown Memphis.

Lee called the special session of the Tennessee legislature last week after the Supreme Court threw out Louisiana's congressional map. In the ruling, the Supreme Court narrowed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which considered race in redrawing its House district lines.

"These maps were drawn to maximize our partisan advantage," said Republican state Sen. John Stevens, who represents northwest Tennessee.

Democrats strenuously objected to the new map, and protesters against the measure filled the State Capitol on Thursday. Ahead of the Senate vote, protesters yelled: "Don't do this!" Democratic state Sen. London Lamar, who represents Memphis, warned Republicans, "You have awakened a sleeping giant today."

The measure first passed the Tennessee House during the rowdy session in which the audience was ejected. Democratic lawmakers then walked out when the measure passed.

The mid-decade redistricting war, which kicked off last summer when President Trump pushed Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional map, gained renewed momentum last week after the Supreme Court ruling.