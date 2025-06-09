Sheriff says riot in Tennessee prison contained after gas shot into yard

A riot in a prison northeast of Nashville was contained, the sheriff says, and all prisoners returned to their cells after officers sprayed gas into the prison yard.

The Trousdale County Sheriff's Department says it got word just after 10 p.m. Sunday of the trouble at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

"A multi-agency response followed a short time after the initial call," the department said. "The incident was contained inside the facility fences. The prison staff reported all prisoners were returned back to their cells."

CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV was told by CoreCivic, which runs the facility, that the incident began when several inmates refused to go back to their cells.

Officers move into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsdale, Tenn. early on June 9, 2025 to quell a disturbaNce. Trousdale County Sheriff's Dept.

WTVF said three guards were held hostage but all got out safely and with no major injuries.

At one point, there were roughly 100 officers on the scene from several agencies.

WTVF quotes Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell as saying, "There's no threat at all. The prisoners never got to the main fence where they could escape. They were in a yard and contained," adding that officers "shot gas into the yard and forced them back into the cell block."