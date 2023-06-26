2 Tennessee inmates who escaped jail through ceiling captured

Authorities have captured two Tennessee jail escapees who were considered dangerous to the public.

Multiple agencies were on the lookout for escaped inmates Ronnie Sharp, 48, and Joshua Harris, 40, after they escaped the Henry County Jail by prying through the cell ceiling and opening a skylight on the roof, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris was taken into custody on Monday after authorities received a tip from a citizen, the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced in an update on Facebook. He was found in the area of Highway 79 North and Nobles Rd, the sheriff's department said.

Ronnie Sharp was taken into custody Tuesday by Union City Police, Obion County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals in Union City, following a brief chase on foot, the sheriff's department said.

Sharp is scheduled to be transported back to the Henry County Jail in the next few days, the sheriff's department said.

Before his escape, Harris was serving time for violation of a sentence; he had a history of evading arrest, theft and burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

Sharp was in jail on numerous pending charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff's office said.