Todo En Uno: Bajará la temperatura en la mayor parte del país
Government funding for key departments and agencies runs dry Friday night
Trump's description of the characteristics of his border wall evolve
The midnight Friday deadline to avoid a shutdown is rapidly approaching, and a path to keep the government open is unclear
En Tiempo Real: Kate del Castillo demanda por la suma de 60 millones de dólares
Automaker says engine block heater cables need to be replaced in vehicles sold in U.S. and Canada
The attorney behind a multibillion-dollar tobacco settlement in 1998 has turned his attention to the opioid epidemic. And he wants drug companies to pay
Discarded plastic is piling up around the world and pooling in the ocean. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the problem's deadly consequences for wildlife and what can be done to stop it
Musk opens up to Lesley Stahl about Twitter, pot, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Model 3 and Tesla
"60 Minutes" goes inside a landmark government study of young minds to see if phones, tablets and other screens are impacting adolescent brain development
After a childhood of anger and violence, the 32-year-old now commands the stage around the world
Former presidents and others look back on the life of President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday
"60 Minutes" reveals what firefighters saw as the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed the town of Paradise
A "60 Minutes" investigation has found the separations that dominated headlines this summer began earlier and were greater in number than the Trump administration admits
A punishing storm is causing holiday travel headaches for tens of millions of Americans in the East, and the delays are rippling across the country. David Begnaud reports from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, where wind gusts up to 40 mph are blowing the rain sideways.
A survivor recalls his harrowing escape; plus, a former BP insider warns of another potential disaster
Defense Secretary James Mattis abruptly announced he will resign after President Trump stunned advisers with this week's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria. Sources tell CBS News the president is also ordering 7,000 troops to leave Afghanistan – a position Mattis also opposes. David Martin reports.
Congress has a midnight deadline Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown after President Trump rejected a Senate budget deal. House Republicans then backed Mr. Trump on a party-line vote to add billions in spending for the president's border wall. Nancy Cordes reports.
Congress has a midnight deadline Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown after the House passed a spending bill with $5 billion in border wall funding for President Trump. It will likely be blocked in the Senate. Major Garrett reports.
Trump said Thursday that he would not sign the Senate bill passed one day earlier because it did not contain funding for a border wall
Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Thanksgiving day
Victims have been identified as 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark and 28-year-old Norwegian citizen Maren Ueland
Lawmakers from both parties voiced concerns and criticism about the defense secretary's abrupt resignation
Check where your state stands in the new report's ranking
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
This year was a doozy. These were the top stories on CBSNews.com
The nation's civil war has claimed at least 10,000 lives, and generated the world's worst humanitarian crisis
"War and Peace in Liberia" is a new exhibition in New York City celebrating the work of two acclaimed war photographers, who were both killed in conflict zones
"The Shining," "Jurassic Park," "My Fair Lady" and "Brokeback Mountain" are among the classic films to be preserved for future generations by the Library of Congress
President Trump and Democrats are pointing the finger at each other over a possible government shutdown as the deadline to pass a spending bill approaches. Editor-in-chief of The Hill, Bob Cusack, joins CBSN to discuss.
