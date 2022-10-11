Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park 00:22

A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. The Weare Police Department identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a person who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area, officials said in a news release.

Cammarata-Hodgman had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.

Life saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim.

The website for Clough State Park says "recreationists should possess the necessary knowledge, skill, and equipment to ensure their own safety."