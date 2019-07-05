Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi recovering after suffering stroke

Boston — New England Patriots legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi is recovering after suffering a stroke, CBS Boston reported.

His charity, Tedy's Team, said in a statement that Bruschi suffered a transient ischemic attack on Thursday. A transient ischemic attack is often called a mini-stroke that doctors consider a warning sign for a major stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done," the statement said.

"Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Former New England Patriots star Tedy Bruschi reacts during a halftime ceremony honoring his playing career on December 6, 2010 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Jim Rogash / Getty

Bruschi, 46, first suffered a stroke in February 2005 at the age of 31, just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He recovered from that stroke and ended up playing four more seasons for the Patriots.