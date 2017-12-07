Teacher tries unusual move to slow drivers outside school

BOSTON -- Tired of drivers speeding through a school zone, a Boston physical education teacher thought of using New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to help.

The Boston Globe reports Sam Balto placed laminated cutouts of the player's face on pedestrian crossing signs outside an elementary school in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday.

Balto says he watched drivers speed through the 20-mph zone for months. The teacher used a speed radar monitor and posted the results on Twitter, clocking drivers between 30 and 56 mph.

Crosswalk posts were recently placed in the street near the school, but Balto says drivers would hit them and knock them over.

He placed the Brady images on the posts with the hope that people would slow down. And Balto says it "absolutely" worked.

But even if it hadn't, the Roxbury teacher said it was still an exercise worth doing, notes CBS Boston.

"Also, we need a smile, everybody needs to put a smile on their face. Tom Brady is one good looking guy. If I can get my kids to smile and their parents to smile, that's a great way to start the day," Balto told the Globe.