Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Feeding America, group says

Pop star Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to Feeding America just days before Christmas, the nonprofit said Tuesday.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said the organization, which oversees a network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs, was "incredibly grateful" for the gift.

"This holiday season, (Swift's) continued support is a powerful reminder of what is possible when we unite to end hunger," Babineaux-Fontenot said on Instagram. "When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond."

Swift has not publicly commented on the donation. Swift's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Roughly 14% of U.S. households reported being food insecure between January and October of 2025, Purdue University researchers recently found. Babineaux-Fontenot said during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" last month that Feeding America has been seeing more demand than it can keep up with.

"Unfortunately the lines are longer than the food that is available," she said.

It's not the first time Swift has made headlines for her donations. The singer-songwriter donated $100,000 to the family of a local radio host who was killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in February 2024. Swift also donated $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief in 2023.

The self-made billionaire also gifted large bonuses to the dozens of crew members who were part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.