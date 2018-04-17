IRS website suffers partial outage on Tax Day

The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday experienced multiple outages on its website just hours ahead of the midnight deadline to file taxes.

A page on the IRS website that allows taxpayers to make a payment directly is not working for many as of Tuesday afternoon. Clicking on "Make a payment" on the payments page redirects users to a page titled "unplannedOutagePage."

"Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available," the page notes.

A separate page noted that the so-called Modernized e-File system, which accepts returns electronically was also down. "We are working this as a priority," the IRS said.

The agency was also having trouble accepting some electronic returns from popular software programs like TurboTax and H&R Block, the Washington Post reported.

Acting Commissioner David Kautter acknowledged the issue Tuesday morning during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

"I was told a number of systems are down at the moment. We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would," he said.

About 30 million Americans have yet to file their tax returns. The IRS expects 155 million filings this year, and 119 million had come in at the end last week, Kautter said.

The IRS site problems caused plenty of grousing over Twitter. "Oh, government, you fool," one user tweeted.

April 17 is the deadline for Americans to pay any taxes owed to the U.S. Treasury this year. It's also the deadline for business owners and freelancers to pay their estimated taxes for the first quarter of 2018.

While Direct Pay isn't the only way to make a payment, it's one of the few that doesn't cost extra. Paying with a credit card through the IRS' site will cost around 2 percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50.

Taxpayers who are expecting a refund can request a six-month extension to file, but any taxes owed are due by the end of Tuesday.

However, Kautter said that taxpayers "would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having," according to the Washington Post.

-- Jonathan Berr contributed reporting