Tastykake cupcakes recalled because they may contain metal pieces

Tastykake cupcakes sold in more than half a dozen states are being recalled because they may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Sold by retailers including Target and more than 500 Walmart stores, the multi-pack treats were distributed in Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia, according to Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods, the maker of Tastykakes and one of the biggest U.S. producers of packaged bakery foods.

Flowers Foods initiated the recall after being notified by a vendor of the possible contamination in an ingredient. No injuries have been reported.

People should not eat the recalled cupcakes but should instead discard them or return their purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1(866) 245-8921 during business hours.

The following products are being recalled:

Tastykake chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00219-3 and "enjoy-by" dates of December 14, December 18 and December 21.

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tastykake creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00223-0 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Tastykake buttercreme iced creme filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00230-8 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Two-count, individually sold packages with the UPC code 0-25600-00004-5 and an enjoy-by date of December 18.

