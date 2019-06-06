Trump says Mexico talks on immigration are progressing, but "not nearly enough" to stop tariffs

As he traveled to Normandy this morning, President Trump blamed Democrats and Mexico for the growing number of migrants illegally crossing the southern border.

Last month, U.S. border agents made more than 132,000 apprehensions, the highest monthly level since 2006. That amounts to about 4,000 people a day. The president plans to respond with tariffs on all Mexican goods, despite opposition from his own party and others.

"We've told Mexico, 'the tariffs go on.' And I mean it, too. And I'm very happy with it," Mr. Trump said. "And a lot of people, senators included, they have no idea what they're talking about when it comes to tariffs."

Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard is in Washington for negotiations. Mr. Trump says the U.S. and Mexico teams are making progress, but "not nearly enough" to prevent the tariffs.

Talks will continue Thursday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials met with a Mexican delegation at the White House Wednesday.

Afterwards, Ebrard said immigration was the main focus of the conversation -- not tariffs. He's "optimistic" they will reach a deal to prevent them.

But if the two sides don't agree on a solution, 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods will go into effect on Monday, and climb by 5% per month until they hit 25% in October.

Many Republicans have expressed opposition to the plan and voiced concerns that American consumers will pay for it.

The auto industry would take the toughest hit, and car prices could soar by over $1,000 dollars. Mexico is the U.S.' biggest trade partner, so everything from electronics to beer to fruits and vegetables would cost more.

Congress could try to block the tariffs. Earlier this week, republicans warned the White House that they may have enough votes to override a presidential veto.



