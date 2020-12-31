Target recalls clothes for infants and toddlers over possible choking hazard

Target is recalling clothing for infants and toddlers over potential choking hazards. The superstore has recalled infant rompers from Cloud Island and a swimsuit from Cat & Jack.

The approximately 299,000 Cloud Island infant rompers that are being recalled have snaps that can break or detach, and children risk choking on or being cut by the broken snaps, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target

About 181,000 of the Cat & Jack infant-toddler rash guard swimsuits have been recalled for the same reason. Specific product information can be found on the commission's website.

CBS has reached out to Target for more information about the recalled products, and the company has posted information on its Facebook page.