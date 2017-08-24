Construction project "on steroids": Gov. Cuomo on making new N.Y. bridge a reality

Friday on "CBS This Morning," we'll be on top of a new, state-of-the-art bridge with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Named after his father, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will replace the Tappan Zee Bridge that spans across the Hudson River.

"We had estimated that the bridge would cost about $5 billion. When we finished the competition, it came in $1 billion less. We then had certain incentives for early delivery. We had penalties for late delivery. But we stepped back as the client, didn't overextend what we thought government could do, and then we stayed on top of it," Cuomo told "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell. "It's like anything else. You know, it's like a construction project in your home. You're remodeling your home. You have to be there every day. You have to watch it. Things are going to come up. This is that process on steroids."

O'Donnell takes a look at what it took to make one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country a success.

