L.A. prosecutors review sex crime case against Sylvester Stallone

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing a sex crime case against Sylvester Stallone brought to them by the Santa Monica Police Department on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirms to CBS News.

CNN reported that Santa Monica Police say the alleged incident took place in the 1990s. Police didn't elaborate on the nature of the allegation. Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, told CBS News the case is being reviewed by the office's sex crimes task force.

He said the office isn't commenting further.

"My client categorically denies the allegations," Stallone's attorney, Martin Singer, told CNN. "It's outrageous that the DA's office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there's something there."

Singer told the station that the woman who made the complaint had a consensual relationship with his client in the 1980s.