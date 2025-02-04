Police in Sweden say 5 people shot at school in city of Orebro

Police in Sweden said Tuesday that at least five people were shot at a school in the city of Orebro, but they did not immediately have any information of the victims or suspect and said the incident was ongoing.

"A major operation is currently underway at a school in Västhaga, Orebro," the Swedish national police force said in a statement posted online, urging members of the public "to stay away from the Västhaga area" or if not possible, to remain inside their homes.

"The operation concerns threats of deadly violence," the police said, adding that their operation was ongoing.

Police officers are seen at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2025, following reports of a shooting. KICKI NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty

"The extent of the injuries is unclear," the police said, adding a reference to charges of "attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense," but not confirming whether any suspect or suspects were in custody.