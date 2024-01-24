Ford recalls nearly 1.9 million older Explorer SUVs over loose trim pieces that may increase risk of crash

Ford is recalling 1.88 million Ford Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because of loose clips that could detach, allowing the windshield trim panels to fly off while the vehicle is traveling at highway speeds.

The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.

The recall concerns A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford Motors stated in a notification it sent to the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledging the recall. Flying parts could increase the risk of a crash, the agency said, both for the vehicle's driver and others on the road.

Ford's recall comes a year after the NHTSA first announced it was investigating the sports utility vehicles after receiving 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. There are no reports of crashes or injuries relating to the loose parts, the agency noted at the time.

Remedy to come

The company encourages owners of the recalled vehicles to contact dealers for an inspection when parts are available. Ford dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim for free, if needed, according to the recall.

Car owners will receive a letter about the safety risk after March 13, 2024, with a second letter to follow when a remedy is available.

Consumers with questions about their vehicles can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S02.

Consumers can also reach the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

— With reporting by the Associated Press.