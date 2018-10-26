Justice Department holds press conference on mail bombs case - live updates

The Justice Department is giving a press conference with updates on the mail bombs case Friday afternoon, hours after a person was arrested in connection with the bomb scares. At least 12 pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democratic leaders and critics of President Trump this week, including former President Barack Obama and Mr. Trump's opponent in 2016, Hillary Clinton.

CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton has confirmed that a 56-year-old man was arrested in connection to the case, and that law enforcement officials were led to the suspect in part by DNA evidence. The man was arrested at an AutoZone in Plantation, Florida.

Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.

Two of the bombs had been sent to CNN headquarters in New York, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and Clapper. Mr Trump cast suspicion on the threat in a midnight tweet targeting CNN, and in another expressed displeasure that the bomb scares were diverting attention from the midterm elections.

"Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, "it's just not Presidential!"" Mr. Trump wrote in the tweet sent at 3:14 a.m. ET on Friday.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this "Bomb" stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics," Mr. Trump wrote in another tweet Friday.

