Suspended California lawmaker sues state legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker suspended amid a sexual misconduct allegation is suing the Legislature for reinstatement, arguing he's being treated differently than his white colleague.

The lawsuit notes Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza who is Latino, has been suspended but Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg, who is white, has not been asked to step aside despite also facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Mendoza has been accused of acting inappropriately toward young women who worked for him, including inviting one to his home and offering another alcohol when she was underage.

His suit alleges the Senate Rules Committee unconstitutionally suspended him, denying him due process and depriving his constituents of representation in Sacramento.

Hertzberg and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, a Democrat, have not commented.