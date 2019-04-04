Suspects who allegedly vandalized President Gerald Ford's grave turn themselves in

Two skateboarding suspects who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing the graves of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford have turned themselves in, police said Thursday. The Grand Rapids Police Department announced on Facebook that both suspects are cooperating with investigations.

Police on Wednesday released footage from March 27 of a young man and woman seen around the graves, which are at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library. The video showed them skateboarding near the graves and then appearing to pick at a letter on its inscription. Police said the suspects removed a metallic "E" from the word "committed" a phrase inscribed on the monument: "Lives Committed to God, Country and Love."

4/4/19 Update: Both subjects seen in the video have come forward and are cooperating with investigators. At the... Posted by Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Police did not identify the suspects, and did not immediately comment on the case to CBS News. MLive identified one of the suspects as Chris Johnson, a 19-year-old from Indiana who moved to Grand Rapids just weeks ago.

Johnson told the news outlet that he and a girl he had recently met were skateboarding and didn't realize they were on a gravesite. "I thought it was just part of the park," he said. Johnson said he had returned the missing "E," and called the whole incident an "accident."

After a police investigation, the case will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

The U.S. Justice Department says destruction of government property that exceeds $100 is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Museum officials estimated the damage cost $400.