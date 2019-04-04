Skateboarding couple deface gravesite of former president Gerald Ford and Betty Ford

Police say they're looking for two people with skateboards who are suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Grand Rapids. Police released a photo of a man and a woman sitting on a wall. The man appears to be marking or digging into panels that say, "Lives Committed to God, Country and Love."

CBS affiliate WWMT posted video that shows the woman kicking her skateboard into the panels. The incident occurred on March 27.

The Fords are buried outside a museum that is dedicated to Gerald Ford's presidency. He died in 2006. Betty Ford died in 2011.

The Department of Justice says destruction of government property worth more than $100 comes with a publishable fine up to $250,000 or up to 10 years in prison.