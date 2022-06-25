Suspect in custody after 3 people shot at WeatherTech in Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Bolingbrook police are investigating reports of a shooting at WeatherTech Saturday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot, according to police.

The offender fled the building and is still at large, police said.

Police have confirmed that three people were shot. Their conditions are unavailable at this time.

Multiple police units in the area are investigating.

Police are advising people to avoid the area of Remington Boulevard and Woodcreek Drive.

The alleged offender was located and is in custody at approximately 9:25 am.