Suspect in Weather Tech deadly shooting had prior criminal charges

We're learning new details about the suspect in the deadly shooting at a well known business in south suburban Bolingbrook.

One person died and two others were injured at a WeatherTech facility. CBS 2's 's Shardaa Gray has more.

Bond is set for $5 million for the man accused of shooting and killing one worker, and wounding two others at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook Saturday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Charles McKnight is accused of murdering 37-year-old Central Hightower.

Prosecutors said near the end of the overnight shift, employees at WeatherTech confronted McKnight, saying he robbed two coworkers and stole a watch and a wallet at gunpoint.

This started an argument that led to the shooting, which police said does not appear to be premeditated. When police arrested him, officers found the stolen items on McKnight as well as a handgun.

He worked for a temporary employment agency called REM, a family owned company, located in Forest Park.

We went there find out about their hiring policy and background checks, which passed along the request to its media relations spokesperson, who said the company was shocked after finding out about the deadly shooting.

WeatherTech uses another company to do background checks that go back at least seven years. McKnight's information came back clear.

The company said he also signed an affidavit, saying he didn't have any priors. He did face criminal charges in several cases: in 2016, for disorderly conduct, in 2015, criminal trespass to vehicle, in 2014, simple assault and in 2013, he had a charge of disorderly conduct.

But all of the charges were dropped.

McKnight had been assigned to the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook since June 9. One of the men shot is in critical condition, the third man who was wounded was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.