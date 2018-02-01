Suspect arrested in shooting at Los Angeles middle school

LOS ANGELES -- Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles. CBS Los Angeles reports that a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said the shooting appears to have occurred at Sal Castro Middle School, which is located on the campus of Belmont High.

The district also told CBS Los Angeles there are two victims, one male and one female. There was no information on their conditions.

The district says the suspect in custody is a female. A weapon has been recovered.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.