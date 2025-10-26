Suspect arrested in attempted rape on Paris train after video goes viral

A suspect was arrested this week in connection with the attempted rape of a woman on a train near Paris after a video of the incident went viral on social media, according to judicial officials.

The Creteil prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on Sunday that the suspect was taken into custody Friday as part of the investigation.

The incident has reignited the debate over sexual violence on public transport in France, which has been rising in recent years.

A 26-year-old Brazilian woman was allegedly attacked by a man earlier this month on a Paris suburban train. The incident occurred in the morning in a nearly empty carriage.

CBS News partner BBC News identified the woman as Jhordana Dias, who told the newspaper Le Parisien that the man boarded the train, pushed her and attempted to pull down her underwear. Another passenger filmed the incident, which shows a man fleeing the train as it pulls into a station. The man was not carrying identification documents when he was arrested but told police he was a 26-year-old Egyptian national, BBC News reported.

French media reported that the woman said she was sexually assaulted, slapped and bitten. Another passenger rushed to intervene and began filming the scene on her mobile phone as the man fled. The video was later shared on social media.

According to a recent government report, the number of victims of sexual violence on public transport has increased by 86% since 2016.