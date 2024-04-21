Suspect arrested after breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home

A person was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into Getty House, home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, early Sunday morning.

Aerial look at Getty House, with LAPD officers stationed outside after an early morning break-in. KCAL News

Police say that an unidentified man smashed one of the home's windows to gain entry a little before 7 a.m. before they were taken into custody without further incident.

It's unclear exactly how long the person was inside or who was home at the time of the forced entry.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

"This morning at about 6:40 AM, an intruder broke into Getty House through a window," said a statement from Mayor Bass' office on Sunday. "Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect."

The Getty House, located in the 600 block of S. Irving Boulevard in the Windsor Square area, has been the official residence of the Los Angeles Mayor since 1977. Bass and her family have lived in the home since early 2023 after she was elected to the position.

In late 2022, Bass' Baldwin Hills home was burglarized by at least two people. The suspects took off with two firearms before being arrested several days later. This incident came in the midst of Bass' run for office as the mayor, while she still a member of the United States House of Representatives.

