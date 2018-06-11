Supreme Court decides case on purging voter registration rolls

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

The justices are rejecting, by a 5-4 vote Monday, arguments that the practice violates a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters. A handful of other states also use voters' inactivity to trigger a process that could lead to their removal from the voting rolls.

Justice Samuel Alito says that Ohio is complying with the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. He is joined by his four conservative colleagues.

The lawsuit was filed against Ohio's secretary of state over the practice of flagging registered voters after they've missed one federal general election. They get a mailed notification asking them to confirm their address. If they don't respond and don't vote in the next two general elections, they could be purged from voter rolls.

In oral arguments Jan. 10, an attorney for civil rights groups said Americans not only have the right to vote, they have the right not to without worry about losing their registration. Attorneys for Ohio and the United States — President Trump's administration reversed the position by former President Barack Obama by siding with Ohio — contended they are only trying to ensure the integrity of voting rolls. Mr. Trump has elevated the issue of voting fraud during his presidency. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has said repeatedly that the state wants to "make it easy to vote and hard to cheat."