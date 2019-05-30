Superman building among America's most endangered places

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has unveiled a list that spotlights America's most endangered historic places. The 2019 list includes a collection of historic places that are at risk of damage or destruction due to threats such as climate change, development or a lack of maintenance.

The iconic Industrial Trust Company Building, otherwise known as the Superman Building in downtown Providence, needs a new superhero as it has been selected as one of 11 threatened landmarks this year. Rhode Island's tallest building is under threat due to neglect after six years of vacancy.

Other well-known places on this year's list include Washington D.C.'s National Mall Tidal Basin and Nashville's Music Row.

View on Tidal Basin and Thomas Jefferson Memorial in spring during cherry blossom and branches with sakura trees blooming in Washington D.C. Getty/iStockphoto

"For over 30 years, our 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list has called attention to threatened one-of-a-kind treasures throughout the nation and galvanized Americans to help save them," said Katherine Malone-France, interim chief preservation officer of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In its 32-year history, more than 300 historic landmarks have been listed and fewer than 5% of the listed sites have been lost.

"As it has over the past three decades, we know that this year's list will inspire people to speak out for the cherished places in their own communities that define our nation's past," said Malone-France.

Here is the full list of the most endangered historic places for 2019.