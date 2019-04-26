California driver plowed into victims because he thought they were Muslim, police say

An Iraq War veteran who plowed into a crosswalk intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief they might be Muslim, authorities in Sunnyvale, California, said Friday. The investigation into Isaiah Joel Peoples is ongoing.

His car plowed into a crowded, popular street, then slammed into a tree, leaving eight people injured, including a 13-year-old, who is of South Asian descent. She remains in critical condition and is in a coma, with part of her skull removed to relieve pressure.

Her father and brother were also hit Tuesday when police said he drove intentionally into a crosswalk while on his way to Bible study.

Isaiah Joel Peoples Sunnyvale DPS

Prosecutors said hate crime allegations were still being investigated and could be added later, CBS San Francisco reported.

"There is no hate crime allegation charged at this point in time for one reason only; the matter is still being investigated," said Jay Boyarski, the Chief Assistant District Attorney for Santa Clara County.

"There is very appalling and disturbing evidence that at least one or two of these victims were targeted based on the defendant's view of what their race or religion may have been."