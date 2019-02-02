Sunday: President Trump

President Trump will watch the Super Bowl kickoff from the respite of his Mar-a-Lago resort this Sunday, escaping Washington, D.C., after weeks hunkered down for the government shutdown.

But before leaving the nation's capital, he sat down with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan for a wide-ranging interview on football, race, foreign policy, special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, and the 2020 Democratic field.

Their sit-down in the White House Blue Room, his first television interview since the end of the partial government shutdown, airs Sunday on the "Face the Nation."

In the interview, President Trump ramped up his scorn for Democratic leaders that have frustrated his border wall demands.

"She doesn't mind human trafficking or she wouldn't do this," the president said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of "playing games."

"The president's wild and predictable misrepresentations about Democrats' commitment to border security do nothing to make our country safer," Pelosi Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill responded in a statement.

Following Sen. Cory Booker's hotly anticipated entry into the 2020 presidential contest on Friday, President Trump said he was unimpressed with former Newark mayor.

"He's got no chance," the president predicted.

And after earlier this week blasting his own intelligence chiefs as "extremely passive and naive," the president claimed to have reconciled with his director of national intelligence and CIA director.

"I have intel people, but that doesn't mean I have to agree," President Trump told Brennan.

