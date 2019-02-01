Pelosi is "very bad for our country," Trump says in exclusive CBS News interview

Days before a State of the Union address in which he's to stress unity, President Trump decried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "very bad for the country" in an exclusive interview Friday with CBS News "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan.

The president also suggested Pelosi "doesn't mind human trafficking," or she wouldn't oppose funding his border wall. Mr. Trump sat down for nearly an hour in the White House Blue Room Friday afternoon in a wide-ranging interview that will air excerpts on CBS "Evening News," on CBSN, further on Sunday morning and also prior to the Super Bowl.

"Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she's very bad for our country," the president said, asked what he learned in negotiating with Pelosi in recent weeks. "She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it's very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn't mind human trafficking or she wouldn't do this."

Brennan's interview with the president comes days before his first State of the Union address in a divided government, and two weeks before government funding for several federal departments and agencies runs out on Feb. 15. The president continues to insist on billions for his border wall and has threatened to declare a national emergency at the border, which would give him the unilateral authority to use military funds to build a wall without a congressional appropriation. Pelosi postponed his State of the Union speech, which would have taken place this week, citing the government shutdown. She then re-invited the president to deliver his address Tuesday.

Mr. Trump has cast skepticism on ongoing Capitol Hill negotiations on border security funding, saying Thursday he doesn't think lawmakers will reach a deal on funding his border wall. Mr. Trump, who insists the southern border is porous and triggers explosive crime in the U.S., told Brennan that Pelosi is doing a "terrible disservice to our country."

"She's — she's costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars because what's happening is when you have a porous border and when you have drugs pouring in, and when you have people dying all over the country because of people like Nancy Pelosi who don't want to give proper border security for political reasons she's doing a terrible disservice to our country," the president said.

The pre-Super Bowl interview is an established tradition. For nearly two decades, presidents have often sat for interviews ahead of the Super Bowl. CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz first interviewed then-President George W. Bush, before the Super Bowl kicked off in 2004.

This was the president's fifth on-camera interview with CBS News since he took office in January 2017.

