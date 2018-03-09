Sunday: Pompeo, Gardner, Morell

President Trump's historic decision to meet Kim Jong Un, North Korea's dictator, caught allies off guard and provoked a wave of skepticism Thursday. The meeting would be the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea, which experts warned could serve to only give a totalitarian regime the legitimacy it has long craved.

But, many South Koreans were relieved by the news. Missile tests and an escalating exchange of rhetoric between Mr. Trump, who threatened to unleash "fire and fury" on the regime, and Kim, who called the president "mentally deranged," had raised fears of conflict last year.

The stunning news diverted headlines from a week dominated by the president's new tariffs, unpopular with many Republicans, the ongoing Russia probe, out of which Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty to new tax charges, and adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known also as Stormy Daniels, who sued this week to break a nondisclosure agreement with Mr. Trump.

And on Saturday, President Trump will rally voters for a congressional special election in Pennsylvania. GOP candidate Rick Saccone is now in a tight race with Democratic candidate Conor Lamb, in a district the president carried by nearly 20 points.

Holly Williams

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and later with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado.

We'll discuss North Korea with a panel of experts:

Michael Morell, former Acting CIA Director, CBS News Senior Security Contributor



Dr. Jung Pak, Senior Fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at the Brookings Institution's Center for East Asia Policy Studies



David Sanger, New York Times



And for perspective and analysis on another busy week, we'll bring together our political panel, this week with:

Michael Gerson, Washington Post



Molly Ball, TIME



Susan Glasser, POLITICO



Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg



