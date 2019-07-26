Sunday: Mulvaney, Warner, Castro, Williamson

The Supreme Court ruled late Friday that the Trump administration can use military funds to build a wall on the southern border.

The president hailed the legal victory in a tweet, calling it a "big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!"

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Earlier on Friday, North Korean state-run media reported that the country fired its "new tactical guided weapon" in a "solemn warning" to South Korea.

South Korean officials said the weapons were a new type of short-range ballistic missile. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo downplayed the launches as a negotiating tactic, telling Bloomberg Television that "everybody tries to get ready for negotiations and create leverage and create risk for the other side."

And in his long-awaited testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees earlier this week, former special counsel Robert Mueller was emphatic that Russians are continuing to interfere in U.S. elections, and that even more foreign countries are developing the capability to do the same. Mueller also reiterated his investigation did not exonerate President Trump on obstruction of justice.

Hours after Mueller's testimony, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked election security legislation, calling it "highly partisan."

This comes as the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report identifying significant vulnerabilities that exist in the United States' election system — like aging voting equipment and paperless machines without backups.

In a court filing on Friday, the House Judiciary Committee said it is actively considering articles of impeachment and is seeking access to redacted material from Mueller's report to help decide whether to move forward with the process.

But earlier on Friday, Speaker Pelosi reiterated that the House will decide whether to pursue impeachment "when we have what we need to proceed — not one day sooner."

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaneyOMB) will join us.

We'll hear from Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virginia (@MarkWarner).

We'll talk to 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) and Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson).

CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin (@CBSDavidMartin) will join us with a Reporter's Notebook from the Middle East.

And as always, we'll turn to our panel for some perspective on the week that was:

Michael Crowley (@michaelcrowley) of The New York Times

(@michaelcrowley) of The New York Times Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) of Politico

(@elianayjohnson) of Politico Joel Payne (@paynedc), Democratic Strategist

(@paynedc), Democratic Strategist CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe)

On TV, the radio, and streaming online, don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Clickhere for your local listings.

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.