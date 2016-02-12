Sunday: Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Bernie Sanders, and new 2016 poll numbers

This Sunday's "Face the Nation" will come to you live from Greenville, South Carolina the morning after the CBS News Republican Debate moderated by John Dickerson. We'll take a look at the highlights from that debate, get the latest on campaign 2016, and release fresh polling data from the CBS News Battleground Tracker.

We'll talk with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump to hear his closing arguments as GOP voters in South Carolina prepare to head to the polls. He won big in New Hampshire - can he replicate that feat in the first-in-the-south primary?

We'll also interview GOP candidate Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, about how he hopes to put his campaign back on track after a tough few weeks. His rocky performance in a primary debate earlier this month was followed by a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary. What is he doing to right the ship?

Turning to the Democratic race, we'll talk with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who scored a big victory in the New Hampshire primary over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Can he keep his momentum going in Nevada and South Carolina - states that many analysts say are not as friendly to his message?

We'll get the latest polling data from CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto, whose CBS News Battleground Tracker will provide a timely look at where things stand for both parties in South Carolina.

And to wrap it all up, we'll convene an expert political panel, including Slate Magazine's Jamelle Bouie, a CBS News political analyst, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, a CBS News contributor, the Washington Post's Dan Balz, and the Wall Street Journal's Kimberley Strassel.

It will be an exciting broadcast, so make sure you tune in! Check your local listings for airtimes.