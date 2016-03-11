Sunday: Donald Trump, John Kasich, Bernie Sanders, new 2016 poll numbers, and more

As the primary campaign heads into Ohio and Florida next week, candidates in both parties have a lot on the line. This Sunday on "Face the Nation," we'll look at where this unpredictable race could go from here.

We'll interview Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, whose steady march toward the nomination has divided the GOP and the country. How did he react when raucous protests scuttled a planned campaign rally in Chicago? And is he worried the spectacle will hurt him in upcoming primaries in Ohio and Florida?

We'll also interview Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has bet it all on winning his home state's primary next Tuesday. Can Kasich stop Donald Trump's momentum and help keep the Republican contest open?

We'll talk to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgency in the Democratic primary notched a major victory this week with a surprise win in Michigan. Can he replicate that feat in the upcoming contests? And is he worried it still might not be enough to derail Hillary Clinton?

We'll get some new poll numbers out of Ohio, Florida, and Illinois from our CBS News Battleground Tracker, and CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto will help us break down where the race stands in both parties.

And as always, we'll have an expert panel on hand to help us break down the week's news, including CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, Wall Street Journal columnist and CBS News contributor Peggy Noonan, and Time Magazine's Michael Duffy. They'll be joined by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg, who will tell us about the blockbuster interview with President Obama he published this week.

