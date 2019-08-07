Subway is jumping on the Beyond Meat bandwagon with meatless meatball subs

Subway is the latest national chain to join the craze for plant-based meat alternatives. The fast-casual sandwich restaurant announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Beyond Meat to test meatless meatball subs.

Starting in September, 685 Subway restaurants in the U.S. and Canada will serve the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub. The "meatballs" won't have a trace of meat in them, but will still be packed with protein, according to Subway's press release.

This is not Subway's first foray into healthier food options. The chain recently partnered with low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top to create milkshakes.

Beyond Meat recently partnered with both Dunkin' and Tim Hortons to create meatless breakfast sandwiches. And that's not the only breakfast staple the plant-based company is trying to reinvent. Last month, Beyond Meat also unveiled plans to develop meatless bacon.

Beyond Meat offers a variety of meatless products – from hamburger patties to ground beef. They are currently testing meatless bacon. Beyond Meat

The company, which was founded in 2009 and is now worth an estimated $5.7 billion, also partnered with fast-casual Mexican chain Del Taco to provide meatless "beef" options.

Meanwhile, its competitor Impossible Burger is rolling out non-meat burgers at Burger King locations nationwide this week.

It appears, slowly but surely, meatless "meat" is taking over North America — one restaurant chain at a time.