Todo En Uno: México subastará vehículos oficiales  

The cold may not bother her, but it's definitely bothering everyone else
The Midwest is bracing for an arctic blast that may produce some of the coldest weather in a generation
Garcetti has been the mayor of Los Angeles since 2013
James Ingram has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning for "100 Ways" in 1981 and for "Yah Mo B There" in 1984
The actor told Chicago Police a group of men yelled racial and homophobic slurs and wrapped a rope around his neck
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
Sub-zero wind chills in the midwest are now life threatening. Snow, ice and freezing temperatures are blamed for at least four deaths so far in Chicago, Indiana and Milwaukee. Don Dahler reports.
Before he was a possible presidential contender, Schultz was the coffee giant's CEO. He first spoke to "60 Minutes" in 2006.
States of emergency have been declared as frigid temperatures become life-threatening. Meteorologist Megan Glaros is tracking the forecast from Indiana.
Four police officers in Houston are recovering from a deadly shootout during a drug raid. Two officers are in critical condition. Mireya Villarreal reports.
The heads of U.S. intelligence agencies went before Congress and contradicted President Trump's stances on ISIS, Iran and North Korea. They also warned about the interests between Russia and China. Nancy Cordes reports.
Some scientists think the natural phenomenon bringing brutally cold weather to much of the nation has an unlikely helper
Police arrested suspect some 133 miles away after they say he stole her SUV, which they think was the motive for the attack
Nathaniel Hendren is in custody three days after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Katlyn Alix
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted increasing winter storms are a side effect of global warming
A dangerous and deadly polar vortex is sweeping the coldest air in a generation into the country's midsection
The state of the State of the Union; Pushing back on potential 2020 candidates
A major FaceTime bug has been uncovered allowing iPhone users to call another device via FaceTime and hear audio on the other end, before the recipient has answered the call. Apple said it will release a fix later this week.
