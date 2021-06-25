"Strawberry moon," the last supermoon of 2021, captured in incredible photos from around the world

Astrophotographers around the world didn't miss their chance on Thursday to capture the final supermoon of the year, a full moon dubbed the "strawberry moon" after the season when it takes place. And the images are spectacular.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Scientists say it appears larger and brighter than a typical full moon, but they have yet to agree on exactly how to officially classify the celestial phenomenon, so there is some disagreement as to whether June's moon could actually be called a supermoon.

"For 2021, some publications consider the four full Moons from March to June, some the three full Moons from April to June, and some only the two full Moons in April and May as supermoons," NASA's Gordon Johnston said.

The June full moon is often called the strawberry moon, named by Native American tribes for the strawberries harvested in parts of North America during this time of year, according to the Farmer's Almanac. It has also been called the blooming moon, green corn moon, hoer moon, birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon, honey moon and mead moon.

The first full moon of the summer reached peak illumination on Thursday, June 24, at 2:40 p.m. ET. It appears full for about three days surrounding this time, from about Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.

While the name of June's full moon doesn't actually refer to its color, it can be seen as a pinkish hue during moonrise and moonset.

Turkey

The Strawberry Moon is seen from a highway in Ankara, Turkey on June 25, 2021. Ismail Duru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Brazil

The Strawberry Moon is seen behind Nossa Senhora da Saude Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the night of June 24th, 2021. Amauri Nehn/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Greece

The full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, near Athens, in Cape Sounio, Greece on June 24, 2021. Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The full moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Petros Giannakouris / AP

Spain

The full supermoon rising over Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain, on June 24, 2021. Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City

The Strawberry Moon rises beside One World Trade Center with its antenna lit in rainbow colors for Pride month, in New York City on June 24, 2021. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

A strawberry moon is seen over Washington, DC, on June 24, 2021. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Russia

The Strawberry Moon rises over the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Egypt

The full Strawberry moon rises above the Egyptian capital Cairo, on June 24, 2021. KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Kuwait

The full supermoon rises above Kuwait City, on June 24, 2021. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

Australia