Stormy Daniels says she's "set to testify" in Trump's New York criminal trial in March

The adult film star Stormy Daniels said on an episode of her podcast released Sunday that she expects to testify in former President Donald Trump's upcoming trial on state criminal charges in New York.

The trial, scheduled for March 25, stems from allegations that Trump agreed to a scheme in 2016 to falsify documents while reimbursing his former lawyer for a "hush money" payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"Obviously, things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March — obviously, that can change any moment — in the hush money case," Daniels said.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is overseeing the prosecution, declined to comment.

Trump became the first former president ever charged with crimes when he was indicted on 34 felony falsification of business records counts by a Manhattan grand jury on March 30, 2023. It was the first of four criminal cases that would be filed against him in the ensuing months, on allegations ranging from retention of national security secrets to attempting to thwart the results of the 2020 election after his loss.

Attorneys for Trump did not reply to a request for comment, nor did a representative for Daniels.

Trump has entered not guilty pleas and denied the allegations against him in all four cases, a combined 91 counts. He has accused prosecutors of charging him for political benefit.

Daniels met via video with Manhattan prosecutors on March 15 of last year and has previously said she would be willing to testify in the trial.

Daniels was paid $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election as part of an agreement intended to prevent her from publicly discussing her claim that she had an extramarital affair with Trump years earlier. Trump denied her claims.

The charges against Trump related to a series of reimbursements made through a limited liability company to his former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen for the Daniels payment. Trump has said the payments were legitimate and not illegally disguised.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 15.