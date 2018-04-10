Stormy Daniels cooperating with federal investigators

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who alleges she had a sexual encounter with President Trump, is cooperating with Department of Justice investigators, a source close to the investigation tells CBS News' Paula Reid. Federal investigators are looking into the 2016 non-disclosure agreement she signed and the $130,000 payment from Mr. Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also tweeted that he and his client will be cooperating fully.

My client @stormydaniels and I will fully cooperate with any search for the truth regarding the threats, cover-up and lies concerning the NDA and $130k payment. Unlike others, we don’t require the presence of the fine members of the FBI in order to speak honestly. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 10, 2018

On Monday, the FBI's public corruption unit raided Cohen's home, office, and a room he was renting at a hotel. The raid was prompted by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign. The evidence seized was part of an investigation into possible campaign finance violations, bank fraud and other possible crimes.

Mr. Trump called the raid a "disgraceful situation" on Monday.

"It's a real disgrace," Mr. Trump told reporters, calling the raid and surrounding circumstances, "an attack on our country."

Mr. Trump claims he was unaware of the payment made by Cohen. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she doesn't know whether Cohen still represents Mr. Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Cohen and Mr. Trump, claiming the 2016 agreement is invalid because Mr. Trump did not sign it. After one failed attempt, Avenatti is again attempting to depose Mr. Trump in the lawsuit.