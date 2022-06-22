Stocks rally as Fed Chair Jerome Powell addresses inflation

In an early morning rally, stocks are up on Wall Street with the major indexes, led by technology stocks, hold on to gains for the week. The turnaround comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives testimony to Congress, addressing the central bank's response to stubborn inflation that has thrown global markets into turmoil.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 was up 17 points, or 0.4%, to 3,782, while the Dow Jones industrials climbed 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1%. Oil prices tumbled more than 5%.

Stocks have been mostly sliding in recent weeks as investors adjust to higher interest rates that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are increasingly doling out to temper record-high inflation. Investors are worried that the Fed risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession.

The Biden administration is very aware of the political risks of runaway inflation in an election year. The number who say things in the country are going badly overall is at the highest level of President Biden's tenure, according to a CBS poll from May, as pessimism about the market, the economy and prices drives views looking forward — and outweighs optimism about both jobs and coronavirus, as we head into summer.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months with hopes of easing financial pressures at the pump.

Powell's appearance on Capitol Hill Wednesday is the first of two days of testimony as part of the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report.

"For now, the fundamental catalyst for a more sustained rebound seems fragile, with all eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony ahead to further drive expectations of policy outlook and inflation," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a commentary.

Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount — the most since 1994. It has also just begun allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it purchased through the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet. That should put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates and is another way central banks are yanking supports earlier propped underneath markets to bolster the economy.

The Fed's moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment. The Fed could consider another such mega-hike at its next meeting in July, but Powell has said increases of three-quarters of a percentage point would not be common.

Fears of recession, stagflation

Amid rising concerns about a possible recession, economists are keeping an eye on stagflation — a term coined in the 1970s defined as "persistent inflation combined with stagnant consumer demand and relatively high unemployment."

"The danger of stagflation is considerable today," the World Bank warned in a June 7 report. "Several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth are now likely."

The worries over inflation and interest rates have been worsened by a spike in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of U.S. crude oil is up about 52% for the year. That has taken a bigger bite out of people's wallets at the gas pump and is prompting a slowdown in spending elsewhere.

Oil prices fell back on Wednesday, with benchmark U.S. crude shedding $5.04 to $104.48 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined $4.73 to $109.92 a barrel.