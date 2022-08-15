Stocks down as China cuts key interest rate and ahead of retail earnings

U.S. stocks are falling ahead of a week of quarterly financial reports from retailers as well as government data that may shed light on how American shoppers and businesses are weathering stubborn, four-decade-high inflation.

As of 10:28 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.30%, to 4,267, while the Dow Jones industrials slipped 35 points to 33,725, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq was down 0.32%.

Oil prices fell more than 5% and are nearing levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Walmart and Home Depot kick off a host of retail earnings reports on Tuesday, followed by Lowe's and Target on Wednesday. U.S. markets were roughed up three months ago when first-quarter financial reports from major retailers revealed a seismic shift in spending by Americans, and a significant struggle to deal with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain.

On Wednesday, the U.S. releases data on July retail sales. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect modest 0.2% growth from June, when sales rose 1%. That increase largely reflected higher prices, particularly for gas. But it also showed that Americans continue to spend, providing crucial support for the economy, though some economists suggest that's mostly coming from higher-income households.

Businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to offset higher costs. The impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressures by fueling higher energy and key food commodity costs.

China cuts key interest rate

U.S. stocks were further slapped as China's central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. China's central bank reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter.

The People's Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened.

Tourism has rebounded after two years of tight controls to fight COVID-19, but only to about a quarter of the pre-pandemic level.

"The outlook for the rest of the year will depend in large part on how quickly tourism recovers," Gareth Leather of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed $4.46 to $87.63 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.25 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing for international trading, gave up $4.62 to $93.53 per barrel.

On Friday, Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad rally, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

"More volatility to come"

Major indexes got a big bump on Wednesday after a report showed that inflation cooled more than expected last month. Another report on Thursday showed inflation at the wholesale level also slowed more than expected.

They raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve could ease off on interest rate hikes, its main tool for fighting inflation.

"While the inflation dark clouds appear to be finally parting, like the weather inflation can be very unpredictable," Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a recent note, cautioning investors not to get their hopes up too high for an easing of Fed hikes.

"There is a decent risk that the Fed has to hike rates more than we and the market are currently expecting, a possibility that would quickly cool the warming sentiment," Marcelli said, adding that investors should "remain prepared for more volatility to come as the weather cools."

The aggressive pace of rate hikes has investors worried that the Fed could steer the economy into a recession.