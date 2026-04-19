Stewart Copeland turns his studio into a wild orchestra

This week on 60 Minutes, Stewart Copeland invites Bill Whitaker into his Los Angeles studio for a hands-on tour of his ever-growing musical world. From custom percussion rigs and tuned bells to waterphones, gongs, and even a 1920s trumpet from his father, Copeland has turned the space into a living laboratory of sound.

Best known as the drummer for English rock band The Police, Copeland now has new collaborators: hyenas, owls, and howler monkeys. Copeland has teamed up with British naturalist Martyn Stewart to create a pioneering album called "Wild Concerto," which celebrates Mother Nature's orchestra.

In his studio, Copeland shows Whitaker a guitar he received from former bandmate Sting, and he demonstrates how elements of his latest project draw on everything from orchestral percussion to nature-inspired sound design. It's part workshop, part performance, and entirely in Copeland's experimental spirit.

The video above was produced and edited by Nelson Ryland.