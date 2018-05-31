Affidavit: Woman was in car when suspect fatally shot Tenn. deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman was in the car with the gunman when he fatally shot a Tennessee sheriff's deputy, and she is now jailed on a murder charge in the death of sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker, according to court documents. Authorities appealed for the public's help Thursday in finding the suspected shooter, who is still at large.

The deputy's body was found in his patrol car in a wooded area several miles from where he had stopped a suspicious car on Wednesday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The man police say they're looking for has a lengthy arrest record. Rewards totaling $15,000 have been offered for information leading to the arrest of Steven Joshua Wiggins, 31, a white male with thinning brown hair. Officials said they believe he is armed and dangerous.

"It's very imperative for everyone to keep their eyes, their ears open for this individual," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said at a news conference Thursday. "He could be in Dickson County. He could be in a neighboring county. But the fact is, we don't know where he is."

The woman, Erika Castro-Miles, 38, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, the TBI said.

Castro-Miles was named in police reports as Wiggins' girlfriend, reports CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV. Wiggins was charged with hitting Castro-Miles and stealing her car a day before the deputies shooting, according to the station..

Federal, state and local authorities have joined the search and are checking into 139 tips received thus far, including potential sightings. Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black polo shirt, but could have changed his outfit, Niland said. Still, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said he believes Wiggins might be on foot in the area.

"At this point, we're going to work with all our agencies and all of our partners, and there will be no rest until he's taken into custody," Bledsoe said at the news conference.

Baker couldn't be contacted for some time after responding to a call about a suspicious car Wednesday, Niland said. The deputy's car was tracked by GPS to a wooded area about 2 miles away, and Baker was found dead inside the vehicle.

Wiggins was identified as the suspect from a video recording, Niland said. He was already wanted on charges that he assaulted the woman and stole her car when he was pulled over, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.

According to the police report, Castro-Miles said early Tuesday that Wiggins had slapped her in the face and pulled out some of her hair, then put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police. She said he then grabbed her keys and took her car without her permission.

TBI

She told police then that Wiggins had been "doing meth all night and smoking marijuana." She told police she planned to press charges, the report said.

According to local news reports, an affidavit filed in Dickson County court says Castro-Miles was sitting in the car with Wiggins when he shot and killed the deputy. She fled the shooting scene Wednesday and hid under a house, the affidavit says.

Castro-Miles is being detained at the Dickson County Jail. It is not immediately known if she has an attorney.

As for Wiggins, the sheriff said he must be held accountable, facing the maximum penalty the law will allow.

The sheriff said Baker, 32, was one of the department's best, a supervisor who had worked his way up to sergeant on patrol during his 10-year stint with the office. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Bledsoe said his agency has lost a brother, and the community has lost a hero.

"Our heart's shattered with this," he said.